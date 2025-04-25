School voucher-like program headed to Gov. Abbott's desk

The Texas Legislature passed a measure to create a statewide school voucher like program, that would allow families to use taxpayer dollars for private schooling. The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey reports that it comes after years of failed attempts.

Since 2013 the Texas Senate has been passing voucher like programs, but the House hasn’t been able to hold up the bargain. Now, after a brutal primary that rooted out several Republicans who voted against the idea the bill passed both chambers and is headed to the governor.

Sen. Brandon Creighton celebrated the passage and the work to make it even better than its first iteration.

“Here we are with a bigger bill, serving more students, focusing on income vulnerable and special needs, with more funding.”

Texas' program at $1 billion will be the largest starting cost of such program, offering families education savings accounts and it's expected to grow to nearly $4 billion by 2030.

Texas getting it done is a good sign for proponents who hope to push a similar effort on the federal level. I’m Blaise Gainey in Austin