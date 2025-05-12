Cornyn announces U.S. Dept. of Justice investigation of EPIC City project

Senator John Cornyn says the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating EPIC City. The proposed multipurpose development near Josephine has been the target of multiple state agency investigations. If built, it would include housing, a mosque, and shared community facilities. KERA's Caroline Love says Cornyn sent the attorney general a letter about the project.

Cornyn asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into potential religious discrimination and Sharia Law at the unbuilt EPIC City. Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have also launched several investigations of the project. The proposed housing development is associated with the East Plano Islamic Center. Dan Cogdell is the attorney for EPIC. He told KERA in a previous interview the investigations are unnecessary.

“They're doing everything they can to comply with the law.”

Paxton recently announced he's running against Cornyn in the GOP primary for the U.S. senate seat. I'm Caroline Love in Dallas.

In sports, the Paris Junior College softball team is headed for the national tournament. The Dragons won the NJCAA Region XIV tournament last week (May 5) in Bossier City, Louisiana, with a victory over Trinity Valley Community College. PJC now has a record of 50-9 on the season, including tournament play. Paris will play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament May 19-24 in Yuma, Arizona.