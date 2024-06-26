© 2024 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

Hillyer's latest effort showcases songwriting skills

By Matt Meinke
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:40 PM CDT
Matt Hillyer playing a custom acoustic guitar with his name printed along the neck of the instrument
Matt Meinke
Matt Hillyer performing a song live at KETR during his June 2024 visit

From his rockabilly roots to multiple decades as the front man for Eleven Hundred Springs, and now a solid performance as a solo act, Matt Hillyer is in his element and shining bright like the Dallas skyline. His new State Fair Records release Bright Skyline keeps the country/rock/Americana vibe from his former band alive, and includes a nod to the early rock and roll that influenced him growing up.

Hillyer attributes many of his recent creations to a songwriting group he's participating in which helps to keep the imaginative juices flowing and the tunes pouring out, and the result is a wonderful new collection of tunes. Matt The Cat visited the KETR studios to discuss the new album, and also performed his song Did She Ever Want To Live Like This live.

Matt Hillyer interviewed by Matt Meinke, original air date June 21, 2024

The entire Bright Skyline album is available for streaming on Matt Hillyer's Spotify:

More about the artist is available on his website, and for more of the music of Texas, listen to Notably Texan weekdays from 11-2 on KETR.

Notably Texan
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
