Hillyer's latest effort showcases songwriting skills

From his rockabilly roots to multiple decades as the front man for Eleven Hundred Springs, and now a solid performance as a solo act, Matt Hillyer is in his element and shining bright like the Dallas skyline. His new State Fair Records release Bright Skyline keeps the country/rock/Americana vibe from his former band alive, and includes a nod to the early rock and roll that influenced him growing up.

Hillyer attributes many of his recent creations to a songwriting group he's participating in which helps to keep the imaginative juices flowing and the tunes pouring out, and the result is a wonderful new collection of tunes. Matt The Cat visited the KETR studios to discuss the new album, and also performed his song Did She Ever Want To Live Like This live.

Matt Hillyer interviewed by Matt Meinke, original air date June 21, 2024 Listen • 37:50

The entire Bright Skyline album is available for streaming on Matt Hillyer's Spotify:

More about the artist is available on his website, and for more of the music of Texas, listen to Notably Texan weekdays from 11-2 on KETR.