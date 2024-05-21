Tipps and Obermiller's "MacGuffin" furthers their music story

Beautiful harmonies and captivating storytelling highlight the Fort Worth duo's Sophomore album MacGuffin, which presents the pair in in a style resembling their live performances. Hillary Tipps and Steve Obermiller co-wrote the majority of songs on the new record, and their chemistry shines through both on their recordings and during a recent interview on Notably Texan. They spoke with Matt Meinke about a different approach on the new album, the meaning behind the album title, and their plans for further music releases in the near future during a discussion that originally aired May 15th on KETR.

The full MacGuffin album is available for streaming via Spotify (you will need to be logged in to your account to hear the full songs).

You can find more about Tipps and Obermiller on their website, and hear their songs mixed in with music of Texas weekdays 11am-2pm on KETR.