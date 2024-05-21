© 2024 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

Tipps and Obermiller's "MacGuffin" furthers their music story

By Matt Meinke
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:31 PM CDT
Steve Obermiller strums guitar and Hillary Tipps sings and plays rhythm guitar while performing "Fort Worth" at KETR.
Matt Meinke
Tipps and Obermiller performing their song "Fort Worth" in the KETR Studios.

Beautiful harmonies and captivating storytelling highlight the Fort Worth duo's Sophomore album MacGuffin, which presents the pair in in a style resembling their live performances. Hillary Tipps and Steve Obermiller co-wrote the majority of songs on the new record, and their chemistry shines through both on their recordings and during a recent interview on Notably Texan. They spoke with Matt Meinke about a different approach on the new album, the meaning behind the album title, and their plans for further music releases in the near future during a discussion that originally aired May 15th on KETR.

The full MacGuffin album is available for streaming via Spotify (you will need to be logged in to your account to hear the full songs).

You can find more about Tipps and Obermiller on their website, and hear their songs mixed in with music of Texas weekdays 11am-2pm on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
