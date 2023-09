Larry Weishuhn akd "Mr.Whitetail" is with Luke again this week. Luke joined Larry and friends Edgar and David Cotton on the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County earlier this week for a deer survey. Larry and Luke discuss the method used to get a very good idea of the deer on the ranch. The information supplied to TPWD will help the biologists determine the proper harvest ratio buck/doe. Remember, you can contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org

