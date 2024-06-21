Lake Tawakoni fishing update
In today's show, Luke and his guest Brett Kilmer with Chums on The Water Guide Service (www.chumsonthewater.com) discuss a recent sandbass (white bass) trip on Lake Tawakoni. Kilmer discloses some of his fishing tips that he's learned from years spent on the water. Luke has been a long time fan of fishing for and eating sandbass, a species he referred to as the "People's Fish" in his newspaper outdoor column this week. Click and listen to this weeks show and you too might become a fan of this widely dispersed, hard fighting and good eating fish, the white bass.