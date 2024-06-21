Lake Tawakoni fishing update

This week, Luke interviews a brand new guide service on Lake Tawakoni Chums on The Water (www.chumsonthewater.com). Casey Laughlin and Brett Kilmer have teamed up to form the new guide service. Both guides have fished Tawakoni for years and decided to share their fishing knowledge with clients. Luke fished with the guys a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed some fun times on the water using live shad to catch some nice hybrid stripers. In today's show, Brett shares some hybrid striper catching tips that will help you put fish in the boat. Check out the website or call 972-741-8398.

