© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Lake Tawakoni fishing update

Published June 21, 2024 at 8:45 PM CDT
Luke with a sandbass catch
Luke Clayton
Luke with a sandbass catch

In today's show, Luke and his guest Brett Kilmer with Chums on The Water Guide Service (www.chumsonthewater.com) discuss a recent sandbass (white bass) trip on Lake Tawakoni. Kilmer discloses some of his fishing tips that he's learned from years spent on the water. Luke has been a long time fan of fishing for and eating sandbass, a species he referred to as the "People's Fish" in his newspaper outdoor column this week. Click and listen to this weeks show and you too might become a fan of this widely dispersed, hard fighting and good eating fish, the white bass.

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • Striper fishing on Lake Texoma update this week
    News
    Lake Texoma striper fishing update
    This week Luke heads up to Lake Texoma to get a current striper fishing update from his friend Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com)
  • Angela Moore (wife of Luke's guest Paul Moore) showing off a catch on the Brazos River
    News
    Fishing on the Brazos
    This week Luke is joined by his friend Paul Moore, the topic is a fun fishing trip last weekend on the Brazos river with Shane Davies (www.riverrunguideservice.com.) Paul and his wife Angela enjoyed a couple days camping/fishing trip on a beautiful stretch of the Brazos below Possum Kingdom Lake.
  • Lake Tawakoni guide David Hanson talks fast blue catfish action with Luke this week
    News
    Fast-paced blue catfish action!
    Luke joins his long time friend Tawakoni guide David Hanson for some fast paced blue catfish action. The rising water the past week has congregate catfish around the mouth of creeks and fishing has been, as they say, "OFF THE CHAIN". Click to learn how this veteran guide is putting limits of good eating mostly blue catfish in the box. Contact David Hanson at 903-268-7391. Email Luke Clayton through his website www.catfishradio.org
  • Brett Kilmer (left) and Casey Laughlin of the new Tawakoni guide service, Chums on the Water.
    News
    New Lake Tawakoni guide service
    This week, Luke interviews a brand new guide service on Lake Tawakoni Chums on The Water (www.chumsonthewater.com). Casey Laughlin and Brett Kilmer have teamed up to form the new guide service. Both guides have fished Tawakoni for years and decided to share their fishing knowledge with clients. Luke fished with the guys a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed some fun times on the water using live shad to catch some nice hybrid stripers. In today's show, Brett shares some hybrid striper catching tips that will help you put fish in the boat. Check out the website or call 972-741-8398.