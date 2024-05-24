© 2024 88.9 KETR
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

New Lake Tawakoni guide service

Published May 24, 2024 at 8:54 PM CDT
Brett Kilmer (left) and Casey Laughlin of the new Tawakoni guide service, Chums on the Water.
Luke Clayton
This week, Luke interviews a brand new guide service on Lake Tawakoni Chums on The Water (www.chumsonthewater.com). Casey and Laughlin have teamed up to form the new guide service. Both guides have fished Tawakoni for years and decided to share their fishing knowledge with clients. Luke fished with the guys a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed some fun times on the water using live shad to catch some nice hybrid stripers. In today's show, Brett shares some hybrid striper catching tips that will help you put fish in the boat. Check out the website or call 972-741-8398.

