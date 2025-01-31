Recounting a West Texas deer hunt

Luke's good friend Jeff Rice returns this week with some tips that will help you put some pork in the freezer and hogs off your pastures this week. Luke and Jeff share some tried and proven techniques they have used through the years. You don't want to miss this weeks show.
Luke devotes this week's show to outdoor cooking and his great friend Jeff Rice is today's guest. Jeff is a lifelong hunter and as with many sportsmen, he enjoys creating tasty meals from the fruits of his hunts. Jeff and Luke share a few tasty recipes this week.
Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke this week and the two old hunters discuss some late season deer hunting tactics that will help you put some late season venison in the freezer.