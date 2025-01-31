© 2025 88.9 KETR
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Recounting a West Texas deer hunt

Published January 31, 2025 at 8:46 PM CST
Luke Clayton
Luke visits with Larry Weishuhn to recap a West Texas deer hunt

Luke and his friend Larry Weishuhn recap a deer hunt out in far west Texas this past week.

