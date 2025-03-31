The Justice Department announces the arrest of a Salvadoran gang member as questions grow about deportations and presidential power. NPR's Sergio Martinez-Beltran gets us up to speed on the Trump administration's deportation push, and the pushback. Five years after COVID, why some health officials in Texas are worried about whether we're ready for future pandemics. Why the future of farming may be looking up – as in vertically. And: This weekend, a historical marker will be unveiled at the Grayson County Courthouse to recognize the Sherman Riot of 1930. The post Long-awaited historical marker will recognize Sherman Riot of 1930 appeared first on KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5