Wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus goes missing

The search is on for the wife of a former Texas House Speaker, who was last seen in Terrell Hills last night.

Terrell Hills Police report 64-year-old Julie Straus went missing around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home on Geneseo Street, off Broadway.

Straus is the wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, who served in that position for ten years until 2019.

The current house speaker released a statement after hearing the news.

"Our hearts are heavy as we pray for the safe return of Julie Straus, wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus. Elisabeth and I are holding the Straus family close in our thoughts, and the entire Texas Legislature is embracing them with love and support," Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said in a statement.

The statement continued: "We encourage those in Terrell Hills and surrounding communities to remain alert and assist law enforcement in any way possible. If you have any information, please contact the Terrell Hills Police Department at 210-824-1009 or 210-420-7304."

Straus, who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, was dressed in all black clothing and was wearing white tennis shoes.

