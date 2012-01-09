English Pub Serves Non-Alcoholic Beer To Dogs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

A pub in Newcastle, England is taking its pet-friendly policy to new levels. They're serving dogs beer. You know, to make sure pets aren't left out when their owners are enjoying a pint. The bottles are labeled dog beer, and the Daily Mail shows a photo of a dog lapping up the beer from a glass. The special brew is made of malt, hops and meat extract and it is non-alcoholic. The bar manager's dog, Franco the beagle, is not a fan.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.