Greenville resident airlifted to Dallas-area hospital following fire at senior apartments
The fire at the King Place Apartments broke out around midday Saturday.
- In Greenville, a fire at the King Place Apartments on Saturday resulted in one person being airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the blaze began around midday on Saturday at the senior living apartments in the 4700 block of King Street. The person airlifted to the Dallas area suffered severe burns. Other injuries were reported but no details were released.
- Also on Saturday in southern Hunt County, a rollover accident in Union Valley resulted in two people being airlifted to a hospital in Plano. The Herald Banner reports it was a two-vehicle accident that happened around 9:30 Saturday morning.
- In Lamar County, the Chisum ISD says the student who was struck by a vehicle on campus Thursday afternoon is in stable condition at a Dallas hospital, though details were not released. Paris police told the Paris News that the incident was a “freak accident” and the driver of the vehicle that struck the student has not been cited for any legal violations. The student who was struck is a freshman at Chisum High School. He was hit Thursday afternoon on a road between the school district’s football field and field house as the team was preparing to travel to Bells for a junior varsity game.