Granger plans to step down as chairwoman of powerful Appropriations Committee

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, plans to wind down her decades of public service in the same way it began — as an educator.

Granger, a former public school teacher, informed House Speaker Mike Johnson on March 22 that she is stepping down as chairwoman of the powerful Appropriations Committee. She asked for the leadership position to be filled as soon as possible and the new chair serve the remainder of the current Congress.

“I will remain on the committee as chair emeritus to lead as a teacher would, providing advice and counsel for my colleagues when it is needed,” Granger wrote in a letter first published by Punchbowl News.

Granger is nearing the end of her nearly three decades in the U.S. House. She announced in November her decision to not seek a 15th two-year term representing the 12th Congressional District, which covers the western half of Tarrant County and most of Parker County.

As the leader of the Appropriations Committee, Granger oversaw how the federal government spent billions of taxpayer dollars. She was the first Republican woman to chair the committee.

The congresswoman’s decision to step down comes after the House passed a spending bill to avert a government shutdown. Granger highlighted that the bill prioritizes national security and is the first overall cut to spending, excluding defense and veterans, in almost a decade.

“Recognizing that an election year often results in final appropriations bills not getting enacted until well into the next fiscal year, it is important that I do everything in my power to ensure a seamless transition before the FY25 bill development begins in earnest,” Granger wrote.

Granger plans to remain in Congress for the remainder of her term.

Voters are still considering who will succeed her. Republicans Craig Goldman and John O’Shea are locked in a May 28 runoff to decide who will carry their party’s mantle in the Nov. 5 election. The winner will face Democrat Trey Hunt in the general election.

Until voters decide, Granger knows how she plans to end her tenure.

“I will also find ways to improve the lives of the people of the 12th District of Texas from my position on the committee,” Granger wrote. “I will dedicate my energy to helping the new chair and our conference achieve our goals through the appropriations process.”

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

