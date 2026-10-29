3rd Annual Holiday in the Park
3rd Annual Holiday in the Park
West Tawakoni will hold its 3rd annual Holiday in the Park on Saturday, at West Tawakoni City Park. Festivities begin around 2 p.m. and run through the evening, ending after the West Tawakoni Police Department’s Parade of Lights and the Christmas tree lighting.
The West Tawakoni Park Fan Club is organizing the event for the city and is taking vendor registrations. Vendor fees are waived. Vendors should specify whether they need electricity and what goods or services they will offer. Registration is by email at wtparkfanclub@yahoo.com or by text at 214-500-4552
West Tawakoni City Park
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
West Tawakoni Park Fan Club
214-500-4552
wtparkfanclub@yahoo.com
West Tawakoni City Park
1208 TX-276West Tawakoni, Texas 75474
(903) 274-7180
dena@laketawakonichamber.org