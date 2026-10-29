West Tawakoni will hold its 3rd annual Holiday in the Park on Saturday, at West Tawakoni City Park. Festivities begin around 2 p.m. and run through the evening, ending after the West Tawakoni Police Department’s Parade of Lights and the Christmas tree lighting.

The West Tawakoni Park Fan Club is organizing the event for the city and is taking vendor registrations. Vendor fees are waived. Vendors should specify whether they need electricity and what goods or services they will offer. Registration is by email at wtparkfanclub@yahoo.com or by text at 214-500-4552