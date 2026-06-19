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4th of July Celebration (Meal A Day Sulphur Springs)

4th of July Celebration (Meal A Day Sulphur Springs)

The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center hosts a 4th of July Celebration; including unlimited bounce houses, local vendors including Kona Ice, music, goodie bags and bottled water while supplies last, and more.

It's all happening in the parking lot of the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center. The building will not be accessible after the event.

$5 entry fee, free after 2 p.m. with a donation of 2 pairs of gently worn shoes per person.

Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center
$5 entry fee, free after 2 p.m. with a donation of 2 pairs of gently worn shoes per person.
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Meal A Day Sulphur Springs
(903) 885 1661
Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center
301 Oak Ave
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75428
(903) 439-3720
https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/residents/senior_citizen_s_center.php