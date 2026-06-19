4th of July Celebration (Meal A Day Sulphur Springs)

The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center hosts a 4th of July Celebration; including unlimited bounce houses, local vendors including Kona Ice, music, goodie bags and bottled water while supplies last, and more.

It's all happening in the parking lot of the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center. The building will not be accessible after the event.

$5 entry fee, free after 2 p.m. with a donation of 2 pairs of gently worn shoes per person.