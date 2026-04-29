Bean There Read Book Club
Bean There Read Book Club
The W. Walworth Harrison Library has its monthly "Bean There, Read That" Book Club meeting on Saturday!
The topic this time is "your favorite books with the best plot twists" . You're invited to bring your own book to recommend to the group!
Free coffee and other beverages will also be available.
This group is open to adults 18+
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us