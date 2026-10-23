Día de Muertos Celebration Greenville

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of East Texas presents a Day of the Dead celebration!

At 5 p.m., there will be a Catrina contest (traditional Día de Muertos makeup /costume)

There will be Comparsas Xantolo, or a Xantolo Dance Group , performing starting at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities will also include vendors, food trucks, a community altar, and free candy for the kids.

Admission is free and open to all!