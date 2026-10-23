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Día de Muertos Celebration Greenville

Día de Muertos Celebration Greenville

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of East Texas presents a Day of the Dead celebration!

At 5 p.m., there will be a Catrina contest (traditional Día de Muertos makeup /costume)
There will be Comparsas Xantolo, or a Xantolo Dance Group , performing starting at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities will also include vendors, food trucks, a community altar, and free candy for the kids.

Admission is free and open to all!

Greenville Farmers Market
Free
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cámara de Comercio Hispana de East Texas
(430) 242-1175
Greenville Farmers Market
2500 Bois D Arc Street
Greenville , Texas 75401
903-457-3138
farmersmarket@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/365/Farmers-Market