Día de Muertos Celebration Greenville
Día de Muertos Celebration Greenville
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of East Texas presents a Day of the Dead celebration!
At 5 p.m., there will be a Catrina contest (traditional Día de Muertos makeup /costume)
There will be Comparsas Xantolo, or a Xantolo Dance Group , performing starting at 5:30 p.m.
The festivities will also include vendors, food trucks, a community altar, and free candy for the kids.
Admission is free and open to all!
Greenville Farmers Market
Free
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cámara de Comercio Hispana de East Texas
(430) 242-1175
Greenville Farmers Market
2500 Bois D Arc StreetGreenville , Texas 75401
903-457-3138
farmersmarket@ci.greenville.tx.us