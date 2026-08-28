Family Weekend at East Texas A&M University

Family Weekend is an event for students and their families to visit campus, attend student activities, and Lion athletic events.

Schedule

Friday, September 11

Rally the Den — 7–8:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium

Pre-game kickoff event hosted by Lions Athletics and the Office of Student Engagement.

Saturday, September 12

Check-In — 10 a.m.–noon, Rayburn Student Center Club (next to Chick-fil-A)

General check-in for all guests. Crafts available for all ages. Download the Accelevents app after registering.

Photo Scavenger Hunt — All day

Official list available at check-in. Tag @etamunsfp on Instagram for a chance to win gear. Winners announced via Instagram Live the following week; prizes pick-up by the student.

Planetarium Demos — 9:15 a.m.–10:30 p.m., McFarland Science Building

Three 10-minute shows at 11:30 a.m., noon, and 12:30 p.m. Limited seating. Shows start on time.

Pancakes with Pan-Hellenic — 10–11 a.m., F-Halls Sorority Row courtyard

BINGO and Crafts — 12–2 p.m., SPUR

Includes prizes and a nacho bar. Shuttle service from the student center (near the Lion statue) runs 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tailgate — 1–6 p.m., Location TBD (Lion Football tailgate)

Alumni Concert — 3–6 p.m., Pavilion

Food provided for Alumni Association members.

Victory Walk — 3:45 p.m., behind the Visitor Stands at Memorial Stadium

Family Weekend Tailgate (hosted with IFC) — 4 p.m., Field House Lawn (between Field House and Music Building)

Lion Football vs. Northwestern State — 6 p.m., Memorial Stadium

Gates open 4:30 p.m. Discounted ticket link included in the Family Day confirmation email.