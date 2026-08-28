Free Watercolor Painting Workshop
Free Watercolor Painting Workshop
The Art Gallery at East Texas A&M University is hosting a FREE waterolor painting workshop, where you will make your own watercolor bird painting. This event is part of the Gallery's celebration of the current exhibit - Of Birds and Texas: The Gentling Brothers and Their Magnificent Book.
The event is FREE and open to the general public, but registration IS required and space is limited. Please send an email to thegallery@etamu.edu to register.
The University Gallery
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
The University Gallery
2005 University DriveCommerce, Texas 75428