Holiday Gala
Holiday Gala
The East Texas A&M University School of Music is presenting its annual Holiday Gala on Friday and Saturday.
There will be a number of incredible performances by different ensembles, choirs, chamber, piano, percussion, and much more; featuring festive, seasonal music.
Tickets are $20 for adults, and $12.50 for students or children.
Festivities will include a toy drive, a holiday sing-along, a visit from Santa, and much more.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be a FREE Jingle Bell Jamboree / children's concert! Admission is free and open to the general public.
Guest are invited to bring a new and unwrapped toy to benefit Lil' Angels.
ETAMU Music Building
$12.50 - $20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.