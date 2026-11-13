The East Texas A&M University School of Music is presenting its annual Holiday Gala on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a number of incredible performances by different ensembles, choirs, chamber, piano, percussion, and much more; featuring festive, seasonal music.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $12.50 for students or children.

Festivities will include a toy drive, a holiday sing-along, a visit from Santa, and much more.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be a FREE Jingle Bell Jamboree / children's concert! Admission is free and open to the general public.

Guest are invited to bring a new and unwrapped toy to benefit Lil' Angels.