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Keep Greenville Beautiful's Arbor Day Celebration

Keep Greenville Beautiful's Arbor Day Celebration

This annual program celebrates Arbor Day with songs and stories about the importance of the environment, guest speakers from the Texas A&M Forest Service, and more. It's all happening in the Auditorium of Greenville High School.

Greenville TX is a participant in the "Tree City USA" program. Involved communities must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance.

Greenville High School
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Keep Greenville Beautiful
903-441-1399
keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/keepgreenvillebeautiful1986
Greenville High School
3515 Lions Lair Road
Greenville, Texas 75402