Keep Greenville Beautiful's Arbor Day Celebration

This annual program celebrates Arbor Day with songs and stories about the importance of the environment, guest speakers from the Texas A&M Forest Service, and more. It's all happening in the Auditorium of Greenville High School.

Greenville TX is a participant in the "Tree City USA" program. Involved communities must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance.