Keep Greenville Beautiful's Arbor Day Celebration
Keep Greenville Beautiful's Arbor Day Celebration
This annual program celebrates Arbor Day with songs and stories about the importance of the environment, guest speakers from the Texas A&M Forest Service, and more. It's all happening in the Auditorium of Greenville High School.
Greenville TX is a participant in the "Tree City USA" program. Involved communities must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance.
Greenville High School
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Keep Greenville Beautiful
903-441-1399
keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com
Greenville High School
3515 Lions Lair RoadGreenville, Texas 75402