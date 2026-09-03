Kids Book Club
Kids Book Club
Kids' Book Club Returns in September
For 4th & 5th graders
This month's theme: kids choose the book.
Bring a favorite book you've been reading and share it with the group — funny stories, adventures, mysteries, or anything hard to put down.
Kids can share their pick, discover new books, and meet other young readers.
Commerce Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Sep 19, 2027.
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park StCommerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com