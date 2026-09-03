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Kids Book Club

Kids Book Club

Kids' Book Club Returns in September

For 4th & 5th graders

This month's theme: kids choose the book.

Bring a favorite book you've been reading and share it with the group — funny stories, adventures, mysteries, or anything hard to put down.

Kids can share their pick, discover new books, and meet other young readers.

Commerce Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Sep 19, 2027.
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park St
Commerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com
https://www.commercepubliclibrary.org/