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Kids Drop In Art Event at the Art Gallery

Kids Drop In Art Event at the Art Gallery

In honor of the University Gallery's current exhibit, Of Birds and Texas, The Gallery at ETAMU will be hosting ONE MORE FREE family art activity on Saturday.

Come see the exhibit and design your own field journal for bird (and other!) scientific observations. The exhibit closes on November 10.

The University Gallery
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
The University Gallery
2005 University Drive
Commerce, Texas 75428