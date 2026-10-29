Kids Drop In Art Event at the Art Gallery
Kids Drop In Art Event at the Art Gallery
In honor of the University Gallery's current exhibit, Of Birds and Texas, The Gallery at ETAMU will be hosting ONE MORE FREE family art activity on Saturday.
Come see the exhibit and design your own field journal for bird (and other!) scientific observations. The exhibit closes on November 10.
The University Gallery
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
The University Gallery
2005 University DriveCommerce, Texas 75428