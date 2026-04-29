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Leonard Community Garage Sale and Benefit for the Fannin County Crisis Center

Leonard Community Garage Sale and Benefit for the Fannin County Crisis Center

The City of Leonard is hosting its 2nd Annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday (May 16).
A wide variety of items will be for sale. Additionally, if you donate 3 cans of food, you'll get a free hot dog, chips, and root beer float.

It's all happening near Bluebonnet Country Store (on the corner of Highway 69 and 78 North and behind Lea's Restaurant)

Call 214 250 7700 for info.

Bluebonnet Country Store
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Bluebonnet Country Store
703 N Xrds Street
Leonard, Texas 75452
(214) 250-7700
Bluebonnetcountrystore@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/Bluebonnet-Country-Store/61561572863634/