Magic and Mischief

Commerce Public Library’s 3rd Annual Magic & Mischief Party includes participating businesses downtown!

Commerce Public Library — Goblet of Fire Headquarters

Dragon Challenge, dragon egg craft, Rita Skeeter Reporting Station, and the bubble-filled Prefects’ Bathroom

MUGS on the square — The Three Broomsticks

Butterbeer, themed drinks, carnival games, and Harry Potter-inspired crookies from BakeHouse Etx

Skip's Books, Music, Movies, & More — Flourish and Blotts

Triwizard Research Challenge and a magical creature search

Unraveled Stitchery — House Pride Headquarters

House-themed fiber art and creative activities

The Gilded Moon Metaphysical Shoppe — Divination and Magical Creations

Potion-making and wand creation

Free and open to all ages

Costumes are encouraged, but never required!