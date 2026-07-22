Magic and Mischief
Magic and Mischief
Commerce Public Library’s 3rd Annual Magic & Mischief Party includes participating businesses downtown!
Commerce Public Library — Goblet of Fire Headquarters
Dragon Challenge, dragon egg craft, Rita Skeeter Reporting Station, and the bubble-filled Prefects’ Bathroom
MUGS on the square — The Three Broomsticks
Butterbeer, themed drinks, carnival games, and Harry Potter-inspired crookies from BakeHouse Etx
Skip's Books, Music, Movies, & More — Flourish and Blotts
Triwizard Research Challenge and a magical creature search
Unraveled Stitchery — House Pride Headquarters
House-themed fiber art and creative activities
The Gilded Moon Metaphysical Shoppe — Divination and Magical Creations
Potion-making and wand creation
Free and open to all ages
Costumes are encouraged, but never required!