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Magic and Mischief

Magic and Mischief

Commerce Public Library’s 3rd Annual Magic & Mischief Party includes participating businesses downtown!

Commerce Public Library — Goblet of Fire Headquarters
Dragon Challenge, dragon egg craft, Rita Skeeter Reporting Station, and the bubble-filled Prefects’ Bathroom

MUGS on the square — The Three Broomsticks
Butterbeer, themed drinks, carnival games, and Harry Potter-inspired crookies from BakeHouse Etx

Skip's Books, Music, Movies, & More — Flourish and Blotts
Triwizard Research Challenge and a magical creature search

Unraveled Stitchery — House Pride Headquarters
House-themed fiber art and creative activities

The Gilded Moon Metaphysical Shoppe — Divination and Magical Creations
Potion-making and wand creation

Free and open to all ages
Costumes are encouraged, but never required!

Commerce Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park St
Commerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com
https://www.commercepubliclibrary.org/