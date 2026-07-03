Quilt Hop and Fiber Arts Show

This year’s event will feature over 300 quilts on display and a self-guided tour of 12 locations, including local museums and historical sites. Guests will have the opportunity to shop local businesses, browse craft and quilt vendors, enjoy fabric, notions, supplies, and unique finds, participate in Fat Quarter Bingo, and learn through quilt demonstrations.

The 2026 event will also celebrate America’s 250th, bringing together quilting, fiber arts, history, creativity, and community pride.

The Bonham Quilt Hop & Fiber Arts Show is designed for both residents and visitors, encouraging guests to explore Bonham, support local businesses, visit historic sites, and experience the creativity of our quilting and fiber arts community.

*One of the 12 locations is the Creative Arts Center (location listed)