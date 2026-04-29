Red River Valley Car Club Car and Truck Show (Bonham Heritage Day)
Red River Valley Car Club Car and Truck Show (Bonham Heritage Day)
The Red River Valley Car Club presents its Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 2!
This will be a part of the Bonham Heritage Day Festival celebrations.
Parking will be at Bonham Floral , first come, first serve.
Registration opens at 10 a.m., with judging starting at 11:30 a.m. and awards presented at 3 p.m.
Info in the flyer above
Bonham Floral and Greenhouse
Free to attend ($25 to register)
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026