Summer Water Series (Hunt County Agrilife)
Summer Water Series (Hunt County Agrilife)
Hunt County's Agrilife Extension Office is proud to present its Summer Water Series in partnership with the Commerce Public Library!
Tuesday will focus on the wonders of the wetlands, and Thursday will feature a presentation on the role of water in plant life.
This event is perfect for ages 6 - 12.
Commerce Public Library
Every week through Aug 06, 2026.
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park StCommerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com