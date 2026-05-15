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Texas Toy Jam: Toys For Toys NETX (Hunt County)

Texas Toy Jam: Toys For Toys NETX (Hunt County)

100% of proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots – Northeast Texas serving Hunt County, Royse City, Fannin County and Raines County
Get ready for a full day of Texas music, community pride, and giving back. We’re packing the stage, the lawn, and the venue with good vibes from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the beautiful Caddo Creek Venue.

Music Lineup

Acoustic Sets • 12 PM – 6 PM
Featuring: Dale Riley, Jessica Teague, Matt Enslin, Don Louis, Ryder Grimes & more
Full Band Performances • 6 PM – 11 PM
• Cody Cresswell
• Brayden Stewart
• Michael Summers & 30 Miles East
• Zach Romo

Food & Drinks
Smoke Sessions will be on-site serving up delicious food and drinks all day.
No outside food or drinks allowed.
A full bar will be open with cold beer and cocktails available for purchase.

Seating & VIP
• VIP seating reserved for our sponsors
• Open seating available for all guests
• Limited tables and chairs provided
• Lawn seating is first come, first grab
• Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs

Kids Zone
Bring the whole family — we’ll have:
• Bounce houses
• A cooling station
• Kid-friendly activities and more

Tickets & Entry
• $20 entry fee for ages 13 and up
• Kids 12 & under are free
• No online ticket sales — please be aware of scammers
• Pay at the door or purchase a souvenir ticket from:• Amy Johnson (Top Shelf Talent & Events)
• Teri Roundtree (Toys for Tots Northeast Texas)

Your ticket stub enters you into our prize raffle during the event.

Caddo Creek Event Venue and Music Hall
$20, free entry for ages 12 and under
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Caddo Creek Event Venue and Music Hall
3648 Co Rd 2132
Greenville, Texas 75402
214-809-9439
https://caddocreekeventvenue.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral