Texas Toy Jam: Toys For Toys NETX (Hunt County)

100% of proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots – Northeast Texas serving Hunt County, Royse City, Fannin County and Raines County

Get ready for a full day of Texas music, community pride, and giving back. We’re packing the stage, the lawn, and the venue with good vibes from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the beautiful Caddo Creek Venue.

Music Lineup

Acoustic Sets • 12 PM – 6 PM

Featuring: Dale Riley, Jessica Teague, Matt Enslin, Don Louis, Ryder Grimes & more

Full Band Performances • 6 PM – 11 PM

• Cody Cresswell

• Brayden Stewart

• Michael Summers & 30 Miles East

• Zach Romo

Food & Drinks

Smoke Sessions will be on-site serving up delicious food and drinks all day.

No outside food or drinks allowed.

A full bar will be open with cold beer and cocktails available for purchase.

Seating & VIP

• VIP seating reserved for our sponsors

• Open seating available for all guests

• Limited tables and chairs provided

• Lawn seating is first come, first grab

• Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs

Kids Zone

Bring the whole family — we’ll have:

• Bounce houses

• A cooling station

• Kid-friendly activities and more

Tickets & Entry

• $20 entry fee for ages 13 and up

• Kids 12 & under are free

• No online ticket sales — please be aware of scammers

• Pay at the door or purchase a souvenir ticket from:• Amy Johnson (Top Shelf Talent & Events)

• Teri Roundtree (Toys for Tots Northeast Texas)

Your ticket stub enters you into our prize raffle during the event.