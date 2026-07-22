The annual Wolfe City Rodeo kicks off on Friday and Saturday.

Riding club events will include Muttin Bustin, Barrel Racing, Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Steer Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Chariot Bull Riding, Tie-Down Ropin,Team Roping, and much more.

Also: concessions on site, live music featuring Jason Walden & The Alibis Saturday night, games, and much more.