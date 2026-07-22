Wolfe City Rodeo
Wolfe City Rodeo
The annual Wolfe City Rodeo kicks off on Friday and Saturday.
Riding club events will include Muttin Bustin, Barrel Racing, Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Steer Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Chariot Bull Riding, Tie-Down Ropin,Team Roping, and much more.
Also: concessions on site, live music featuring Jason Walden & The Alibis Saturday night, games, and much more.
Wolfe City Rodeo Arena
Price of admission TBA.
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 08, 2026.
Wolfe City Rodeo Arena
678 FM1563Wolfe City, Texas 75496