Commerce ISD to receive grant for vocational ed training program with Collin College

The Commerce Independent School District will receive a state grant to fund an educational program in partnership with Collin College. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announced over the weekend that the Commerce ISD will get a $301,544 grant to purchase and install equipment to train students in farm equipment mechanics. The training program is expected to serve 126 students as part of a collaborative effort with the Collin County Community College District.

Commerce is one of several school districts across the region receiving grants to fund vocational educational programs. The Farmersville ISD is receiving two grants – a $702,240 grant to fund marketing management training and a $746,743 grant to fund an agricultural engineering program. Both of those also collaborative ventures with the Farmersville ISD and Collin College.

Collin College itself is receiving a $332,365 grant to train students in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies. Other colleges and school districts receiving vocational ed funding include Grayson College, North Central Texas College, and the Lovejoy ISD.