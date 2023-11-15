U.S. Rep. Fallon says he won't seek re-election to Congress

Texas Congressman Pat Fallon says he’s not running for re-election. Fallon represents the Texas 4th congressional district. Fallon succeeded fellow Republican John Ratcliffe in 2020 after Ratcliffe left the House of Representatives to be Director of National Intelligence for President Donald Trump.

Fallon says he’s leaving so he can return to the Texas Senate. Fallon, formerly of Propser and now of Sherman, was the senator for the Texas 30th district when he stepped down to run for Congress. Texas Senate District 30 is a North Texas District that includes Grayson County and points west. Incumbent Republican Drew Springer says he will not seek re-election to represent Texas Senate District 30.

Fallon’s 4th congressional district has changed over the years. It used to include all of Northeast Texas, but now does not. The Texas 4th follows the Red River from Bowie County to Grayson County. In the KETR listening area, the district includes Fannin, Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Rains and Rockwall counties. The district also includes far southern Hunt County.

Most of Hunt County, including Commerce and Greenville, is no longer in the Texas 4th. Most Hunt County voters are now in the Texas 3rd congressional district, which is composed mostly of suburban communities in Collin County.

Candidate filing for the March party primaries opened Saturday and closes on Dec. 11.