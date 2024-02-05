Monday is deadline to register to vote in March 5 party primaries

Today is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming party primary elections, which will be held March 5.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, the Texas 4th Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Pat Fallon. He’ll face fellow Republican Don Horn on ballots in March.

In the KETR listening area, in the Texas Legislature, there are no contested races in the Democratic Party. On the Republican side, all local incumbents in the Texas House will be facing at least one challenger in the primary.

Texas House District 2 includes Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. That primary pits newly elected incumbent Jill Dutton against fellow Republican Brent Money.

District 62 includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin and Grayson counties. Incumbent Reggie Smith will run against Shelley Luther in that race.

House District 1 is composed of Lamar County as well as Red River County and other counties to the east. Incumbent Gary VanDeaver will appear on ballots along with Republicans Dale Huls and Chris Spencer.

District 5 includes Rains County, Wood County, and other counties to the east. Cole Hefner will defend his seat against challengers Dewey Collier and Jeff Fletcher.

In Collin County, Farmersville and Blue Ridge are in District 67, along with the rest of northeastern Collin County. Incumbent Jeff Leach will run against Daren Meis. Southeastern Collin County’s District 89 is currently represented by Republican Candy Noble. She will face Abraham George in the March 5 primary.

In the Texas Senate, District 8 Republican State Senator Angela Paxton is running unopposed in the primary. Other area state senators are not up for re-election this November.