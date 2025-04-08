© 2025 88.9 KETR
Texas school districts consider enlisting drones for campus security efforts

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:35 PM CDT

An Austin-area drone maker presented a demonstration to Highland Park ISD administrators.

Some Texas school districts are considering using drones to boost campus security. KERA's Bill Zeeble reports on a demonstration in Highland Park ISD.

Three remotely piloted drones buzz through a hall of this highland Park elementary school, as the district’s police chief , Mark Rowden watches. He asked for this demonstration and after seeing it, says he's impressed. He says the camera-equipped drones could help identify an armed intruder from a safe distance…

“and gives us situational awareness, so far as what we’ve got and what we’re going to encounter. That – in what we do, is absolutely imperative.

The demonstration was put on by the Austin-based Campus Guardian Angel. Its founders also pitched the technology to state lawmakers last week. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.
