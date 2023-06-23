Salim Nourallah radiates on A Nuclear Winter

Longtime Dallas music producer, singer/songwriter and studio owner Salim Nourallah has released his latest full length album. Teaming up with Marty Willson-Piper, formerly of the band The Church, Nourallah gives new life to songs he wrote during a difficult patch of his life around 10 years ago. Matt Meinke interviewed the artist about his life, music production, public radio, early music influences, and captured an acoustic performance in the KETR studios during this segment which originally aired June 22.

By logging into your Spotify account, you can listen to his entire A Nuclear Winter album below.

More about the artist is available on his website.