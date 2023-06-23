© 2023 88.9 KETR
Salim Nourallah radiates on A Nuclear Winter

By Matt Meinke
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT
Salim Nourallah performing live in the KETR Studios
Matt Meinke
Salim Nourallah performing live in the KETR Studios

Longtime Dallas music producer, singer/songwriter and studio owner Salim Nourallah has released his latest full length album. Teaming up with Marty Willson-Piper, formerly of the band The Church, Nourallah gives new life to songs he wrote during a difficult patch of his life around 10 years ago. Matt Meinke interviewed the artist about his life, music production, public radio, early music influences, and captured an acoustic performance in the KETR studios during this segment which originally aired June 22.

By logging into your Spotify account, you can listen to his entire A Nuclear Winter album below.

More about the artist is available on his website. Liste to Notably Texan weekdays from 11am to 2pm on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
