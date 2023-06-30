© 2023 88.9 KETR
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Fishing on area lakes

Published June 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT
Larry Weishuhn and guide Chris Carey with a nice catch
Luke Clayton
/
Larry Weishuhn and guide Chris Carey with a nice catch

Luke solos this week and shares some current fishing information. Luke and friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished Texoma with guide Chris Carey (www.striperexpress.com) and enjoyed some red hot topwater striper action a couple days ago. Luke recaps the trip and discusses the current very dependable striper catching pattern. He also gives some tips from guide David Hanson who's currently guiding for catfish on Lake Fork and Brandon Sargent, Lead Slingers Guide Service on Ray Hubbard.

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
