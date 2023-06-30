Fishing on area lakes
Luke solos this week and shares some current fishing information. Luke and friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice fished Texoma with guide Chris Carey (www.striperexpress.com) and enjoyed some red hot topwater striper action a couple days ago. Luke recaps the trip and discusses the current very dependable striper catching pattern. He also gives some tips from guide David Hanson who's currently guiding for catfish on Lake Fork and Brandon Sargent, Lead Slingers Guide Service on Ray Hubbard.