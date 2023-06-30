Fishing on area lakes

Luke's guest this week is long time catfish guide David Hanson (903-268-7391). David has guided on Tawakoni for over a quarter century for catfish and is currently concentrating on the bigger channel and flathead catfish at Lake Fork. With today's sonar, it's possible to target individual fish and David, always a 'big fish' man, is after the bigguns on Fork. Click and listen to this veteran guide tell how he's targeting the big ones!

Listen • 15:00