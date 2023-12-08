© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Testing a hunting blind

Published December 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST
Luke with friend Jeff Rice and a Snap Lock hunting blind
Luke Clayton
Luke with friend Jeff Rice and a Snap Lock hunting blind

Luke's friend Jeff Rice is guest this week. Luke and his buddy spent some time this past weekend on Jeff's Ranch near Lake Fork setting up a comfortable 4 ft by 8 ft "Freedom" blind that snaps and screws together and is shipped directly to one's door. The blind comes in easy to carry sections and provides a comfortable hunting blind that can be set up just about anywhere, even deep into the woods Luke and Jeff have previously assembled several Snap Lock blinds (www.snaplockhuntingblinds.com) on the property, some have been in use over a decade.

Click and listen to Luke and his buddy explain how you can hunt comfortably even in those 'hard to get to' spots.

Tags
Outdoors with Luke Clayton Outdoors With Luke Clayton
Related Content
  • Edgar Cotton (left), Luke, and David Cotton
    News
    Kaufman County hunting and a fun upcoming event
    Luke solos this week and discusses what's going on in Northeast Texas. He talks about his quest for a 'management' buck on his friends Edgar and David Cotton's Ranch in Kaufman County and tells about a fun outdoor event coming up at Lake Fork on February 10th.
  • Luke shares some tips on smoking meat this week
    News
    Smoking large pieces of game and domestic meat
    This week, Luke runs solo and talks about how he smokes large pieces of game or domestic meat without staying up all night adding wood to a wood fired smoker. A quality electric smoker is the trick and Luke has been using one for many years. Click to listen to some tips that will save you some sleep when it comes time to make bbq!
  • Brenton Kernes of Newalla Fish Company
    News
    Stocking hybrid stripers
    This week, Luke visits with Brenton Kernes with Newalla Fish Company (www.newallafishcompany.com) Brenton specializes in producing and stocking hybrid stripers in private waters. Click to learn why you as a pond or small lake owner might wish to stock these hard fighting "hybrids". For more information, visit the website or call Brenton at (580) 919-5110.
  • Doug Hawthorne shows off a jug fishing catch
    News
    Jug line fishing
    This week, Luke visits with Doug Hawthorne (www.dougsjugs.com). The discussion is jug line fishing and Doug gives some insights into how to put some great tasting catfish fillets in the freezer.
  • Larry Weishuhn with a buck harvest
    News
    Growing up in the Outdoors
    IT'S DEER SEASON! Luke has been hunting deer in northeast Texas since the age of 11,way back in 1961 and he's still out there after them! This week, Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn (aka "Mr. Whitetail") joins in the fun and these two long time Texas deer hunters talk about how it was when they were boys and also how it is now, relating a couple of current deer hunts they enjoyed together.