IT'S DEER SEASON! Luke has been hunting deer in northeast Texas since the age of 11,way back in 1961 and he's still out there after them! This week, Luke's good friend Larry Weishuhn (aka "Mr. Whitetail") joins in the fun and these two long time Texas deer hunters talk about how it was when they were boys and also how it is now, relating a couple of current deer hunts they enjoyed together.

Listen • 15:00