Luke's guest this week is Caleb Flies. Caleb builds, shoots and hunts with primitive bows and makes everything from the broadheads to the bow by hand. In today's show he gives a bit of information on these 'self bows' and discusses how he builds them. The big news is this giant bear that Caleb harvested using the equipment he made himself. Check out his website www.ravenclawarchery.com or "like" him on Facebook.

Listen • 15:00