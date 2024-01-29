-
The A&M-Commerce Lions almost pull off a huge upset over Old Dominion in a low-scoring affair that came down to the Lions going for two...and the win...in the waning seconds of the game.
-
The A&M-Commerce men's basketball team faced some big Division 1 schools to begin the basketball season, and were often competitive. This clips covers an early portion of the game where the Lions erased a huge deficit against the Aggies.
-
Kevin Jefferies an Brian Ball provide the call of the final game of the regular season, with the inner going to the playoffs. The Commerce Tigers got on a roll at the end of the first half and never looked back, taking a 49-21 win.