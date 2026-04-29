Happening Saturday, May 9th, it's Royse City's 18th Annual Car, Bike, and Truck Show!

The event will also include the Pawlooza (including Pet adoptions and pet-related vendors), raffles, retail vendors, food trucks, kids activities and much more.

A Live DJ will also be on site!

Gates open at 7 a.m., Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m., with the Opening Ceremony kicking things off at 10 a.m.

Entry is free and open to the general public. Pre-registration for the car show is $20, day-of registration is $25 (link below).