18th Annual Car, Bike, and Truck Show
18th Annual Car, Bike, and Truck Show
Happening Saturday, May 9th, it's Royse City's 18th Annual Car, Bike, and Truck Show!
The event will also include the Pawlooza (including Pet adoptions and pet-related vendors), raffles, retail vendors, food trucks, kids activities and much more.
A Live DJ will also be on site!
Gates open at 7 a.m., Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m., with the Opening Ceremony kicking things off at 10 a.m.
Entry is free and open to the general public. Pre-registration for the car show is $20, day-of registration is $25 (link below).
Royse City ISD Stadium
Free entry, $20+ ca show registration
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Royse City ISD Stadium
650 FM 2642Royse City, Texas 75189