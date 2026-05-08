Audie Murphy/Am. Cotton Museum 250th Kids Day

Join the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum on Saturday, June 20th from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. for 250th Kids Day.

To help celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary we will have activity stations set up in the museum so kids can make crafts like a tricorn hat, visit learning stations and see some of the items that were used to help teach kids about colonial times and the founding of our country.

A special thanks goes to Regent King’s Fort Chapter Inc., NSDAR and TISD for letting us borrow their America 250 traveling trunk program that helped us plan this day’s activities.

Admission to the event will be $3 per person and includes admission to the museum. For additional information contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502.