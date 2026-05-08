The Hopkins County Dairy Festival kicks off this weekend!

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at noon on Friday, at the Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs.

Saturday will have a number of fun events, including the Dairy Festival parade through downtown Sulphur Springs at 10 a.m., a milking contest, an ice cream freeze-off, and more!

You can find more details at the Hopkins County Dairy Festival website:

https://hopkinscountydairyfestival.com/schedule-of-events/