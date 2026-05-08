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Hopkins County Dairy Festival

Hopkins County Dairy Festival

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival kicks off this weekend!

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at noon on Friday, at the Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs.

Saturday will have a number of fun events, including the Dairy Festival parade through downtown Sulphur Springs at 10 a.m., a milking contest, an ice cream freeze-off, and more!

You can find more details at the Hopkins County Dairy Festival website:

https://hopkinscountydairyfestival.com/schedule-of-events/

Celebration Plaza
05:30 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Celebration Plaza
100 Church Street
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/visitors/downtown.php