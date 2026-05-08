Hopkins Dairy Festival Parade
Hopkins Dairy Festival Parade
Hopkins County Dairy Festival Parade is this Saturday
June 6 at 10:00 AM as we celebrate this year's theme,
"Stars, Stripes & Dairy Delights!"
From creative floats and local organizations to community spirit and hometown pride, the Dairy Festival Parade is a tradition you won't want to miss!
Grab your lawn chairs, find a spot along the route, and help us cheer on all the participants as they make their way through downtown Sulphur Springs!
Celebration Plaza
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Celebration Plaza
100 Church StreetSulphur Springs, Texas 75482