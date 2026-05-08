Hopkins Dairy Festival Parade

Hopkins County Dairy Festival Parade is this Saturday

June 6 at 10:00 AM as we celebrate this year's theme,

"Stars, Stripes & Dairy Delights!"

From creative floats and local organizations to community spirit and hometown pride, the Dairy Festival Parade is a tradition you won't want to miss!

Grab your lawn chairs, find a spot along the route, and help us cheer on all the participants as they make their way through downtown Sulphur Springs!