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Police vs Fire Dept Splashdown at Foxfest

Police vs Fire Dept Splashdown at Foxfest

As part of Caddo Mill's annual Foxfest Celebration, the Caddo Police and Fire departments are holding a Splashdown / water balloon fight! There will also be a "Jail and Bail" event by donation.

Starting at 1 p.m.!

Downtown Caddo Mills
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce
972-333-9217
CaddoMillsChamberofCommerce@gmail.com
caddomillschamberofcommerce.org
Downtown Caddo Mills
2313 Main St
Caddo Mills, Texas 75135