Police vs Fire Dept Splashdown at Foxfest
Police vs Fire Dept Splashdown at Foxfest
As part of Caddo Mill's annual Foxfest Celebration, the Caddo Police and Fire departments are holding a Splashdown / water balloon fight! There will also be a "Jail and Bail" event by donation.
Starting at 1 p.m.!
Downtown Caddo Mills
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce
972-333-9217
CaddoMillsChamberofCommerce@gmail.com
Downtown Caddo Mills
2313 Main StCaddo Mills, Texas 75135