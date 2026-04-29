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South Hunt County Fire Rescue BBQ Fundraiser

South Hunt County Fire Rescue BBQ Fundraiser

South Hunt County Fire Rescue will be hosting a BBQ Fundraiser on:
📅 May 2nd
🕚 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
📍 Cash Fire Station 4745 Hwy 34 South Greenville, Tx 75402

You'll be able to meet local first responders, see the fire trucks, and support your local fire rescue workers.

Plates by donation, recommended $20.

Cash Fire Station
by donation ($20 recommended)
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Cash Fire Station
4745 Hwy 34 South
Greenville, Texas 75402
(903) 883-3531
https://southhuntcountyfire.com/cash-fd/