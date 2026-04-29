Terrell's 5th Annual Taco Festival
Terrell's 5th Annual Taco Festival
The City of Terrell and The Terrell Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Taco Festival on Saturday (May 9th) in downtown Terrell.
You'll be able to enjoy local Terrell Restaurants and Taquerias!
Activities will include amazing Tacos...of course, entertainment, food and arts/craft vendors, a Kids Zone, Best Taco Contest, Piñata Contest and much more!
Downtown Terrell
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Downtown Terrell
W Moore Ave.Terrell, Texas 75160