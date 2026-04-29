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Terrell's 5th Annual Taco Festival

Terrell's 5th Annual Taco Festival

The City of Terrell and The Terrell Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Taco Festival on Saturday (May 9th) in downtown Terrell.

You'll be able to enjoy local Terrell Restaurants and Taquerias!

Activities will include amazing Tacos...of course, entertainment, food and arts/craft vendors, a Kids Zone, Best Taco Contest, Piñata Contest and much more!

Downtown Terrell
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Downtown Terrell
W Moore Ave.
Terrell, Texas 75160