Wellness Fair at Commerce Public Library

Need information, resources, or support for yourself or your family?

Representatives will be available to share information on:

-Medicaid benefits for children and families

-Preventive healthcare, dental care, transportation, and case management services

-Support for victims of sexual assault and child abuse

- Employment programs and community services

-Health and wellness resources

-Pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting education, and material assistance

-Food assistance programs, including Blessings Table

- Life and business insurance information

-Wellness assessments and health awareness resources

Whether you're looking for assistance today or simply want to learn about services available in our community, this is a great opportunity to connect with organizations that are here to help.

Free and open to the public!