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Wellness Fair at Commerce Public Library

Wellness Fair at Commerce Public Library

Need information, resources, or support for yourself or your family?

Representatives will be available to share information on:
-Medicaid benefits for children and families
-Preventive healthcare, dental care, transportation, and case management services
-Support for victims of sexual assault and child abuse
- Employment programs and community services
-Health and wellness resources
-Pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting education, and material assistance
-Food assistance programs, including Blessings Table
- Life and business insurance information
-Wellness assessments and health awareness resources
Whether you're looking for assistance today or simply want to learn about services available in our community, this is a great opportunity to connect with organizations that are here to help.

Free and open to the public!

Commerce Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park St
Commerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com
https://www.commercepubliclibrary.org/