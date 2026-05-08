Wellness Fair at Commerce Public Library
Wellness Fair at Commerce Public Library
Need information, resources, or support for yourself or your family?
Representatives will be available to share information on:
-Medicaid benefits for children and families
-Preventive healthcare, dental care, transportation, and case management services
-Support for victims of sexual assault and child abuse
- Employment programs and community services
-Health and wellness resources
-Pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting education, and material assistance
-Food assistance programs, including Blessings Table
- Life and business insurance information
-Wellness assessments and health awareness resources
Whether you're looking for assistance today or simply want to learn about services available in our community, this is a great opportunity to connect with organizations that are here to help.
Free and open to the public!