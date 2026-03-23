Boots on the Ground: Meet the Team Running the East Texas A&M University Farm and Ranch

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, host Dr. Byron Housewright sits down with the leadership team that keeps the East Texas A&M University Farm running every day. Farm Manager Ryan Doerner, Assistant Manager and Livestock Foreman Jace Ogden, and Equine Manager Danielle Humphries share their backgrounds and the paths that brought them to the ETAMU farm. Together they oversee cattle, horses, and daily operations while working closely with faculty and student employees. Their work ensures the university farm functions as both a productive agricultural operation and a hands-on learning environment for students preparing for careers in agriculture.

The conversation highlights how the farm connects classroom education with real-world agriculture across East Texas. The team discusses their vision for integrating industry practices, expanding opportunities in livestock and equine reproduction, and giving students practical experience they cannot get in a lecture hall. From working cattle to assisting with labs and research, student employees play a central role in the operation.

Ultimately, the farm serves as a place where students develop skills, confidence, and leadership that prepare them to strengthen the agricultural industry across the region.

Guests:

Ryan Doerner is the Farm Manager at the East Texas A&M University Farm, where he oversees cattle operations, farm management, and student training while helping connect university education with real-world ranching.

Jace Ogden serves as Assistant Farm Manager and Livestock Foreman at the East Texas A&M University Farm, working with cattle operations, daily ranch management, and hands-on instruction for agriculture students.

Danielle Humphries is the Equine Manager at the East Texas A&M University Farm, where she leads the equine program and helps students gain practical experience in horse management and the equine industry.

