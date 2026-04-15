Feeding for Performance: Making Better Nutrition Decisions in Beef Cattle

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner continue their conversation with industry expert Mike Block, diving deeper into practical cattle nutrition and feeding strategies. Building on foundational concepts, the discussion focuses on how producers can make better day-to-day feeding decisions that align with cattle performance, production stage, and available forage resources. The episode bridges the gap between textbook nutrition and what actually works in the field.

The group explores how to evaluate feeding programs, avoid common supplementation mistakes, and better match inputs to cattle needs. From understanding when additional protein is necessary to recognizing the importance of energy balance, this episode provides actionable insights producers can use immediately. Whether managing a small herd or a larger operation, the conversation highlights how thoughtful nutrition decisions can improve efficiency, reduce waste, and drive better outcomes across the ranch.

Guest: Mike Block is an experienced livestock nutrition specialist with a background in beef cattle feeding strategies and supplementation programs. Working closely with producers across multiple regions, Block focuses on practical, results-driven nutrition solutions that improve herd performance and operational efficiency.