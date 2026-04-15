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Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture

Feeding for Performance: Making Better Nutrition Decisions in Beef Cattle

By Dr. Byron Housewright,
Ryan Doerner
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:11 AM CDT
Mix 30 brand feeder cubes arranged in a clearing.

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner continue their conversation with industry expert Mike Block, diving deeper into practical cattle nutrition and feeding strategies. Building on foundational concepts, the discussion focuses on how producers can make better day-to-day feeding decisions that align with cattle performance, production stage, and available forage resources. The episode bridges the gap between textbook nutrition and what actually works in the field.

The group explores how to evaluate feeding programs, avoid common supplementation mistakes, and better match inputs to cattle needs. From understanding when additional protein is necessary to recognizing the importance of energy balance, this episode provides actionable insights producers can use immediately. Whether managing a small herd or a larger operation, the conversation highlights how thoughtful nutrition decisions can improve efficiency, reduce waste, and drive better outcomes across the ranch.

Guest: Mike Block is an experienced livestock nutrition specialist with a background in beef cattle feeding strategies and supplementation programs. Working closely with producers across multiple regions, Block focuses on practical, results-driven nutrition solutions that improve herd performance and operational efficiency.

Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture
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Dr. Byron Housewright
Dr. Byron Housewright is Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&amp;M University, where he helps lead academic programs, research initiatives, and the university’s agricultural operations. With a career rooted in both agricultural education and hands-on production agriculture, Housewright works closely with faculty, students, and producers across East Texas to strengthen connections between the university and the region’s farming and ranching communities.<br/><br/>He is also host of the <i>Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture</i> podcast, which highlights the educators, researchers, and producers shaping the future of agriculture in East Texas.<br/>
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Ryan Doerner
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